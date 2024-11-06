Southern Screen Festival announces schedule, passes

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 14th annual Southern Screen Festival will be presented in Downtown Lafayette November 21-24, 2024.

Session highlights include:

Voice Acting + Directing with Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Securing Life and Music Rights for Music Docs and Biopics w/Paul Lovelace + Matt Sullivan. Film screening highlights include documentaries Blue: The Life And Art Of George Rodrigue and Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, plus lots of great Louisiana short films! And people won’t want to miss a special live performance with Lafayette's own Roddie Romero and music legend Swamp Dogg.

This year, there are multiple passes available to attend the four-day event. The festival offers a discounted Industry Pass reserved for individuals who work in film, music, radio, comedy, podcasts, writing, or other creative storytelling mediums, and a discounted Student Pass is available to all students with a student ID. Attendees can also enjoy the festival with a Screening Pass or a Sessions Pass. Or if you can’t attend in person, there is a Virtual Pass for events offered virtually. Individual event tickets

will be available starting November 8 through the Festival weekend.

Full schedule below

THURSDAY, 11/21

6:00PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

BIRD (narrative feature)

12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.

7:00PM | Wild Child Wines

Opening Night Social

It's Opening Night of the 14th annual Southern Screen Festival, and like every year, we are starting the festivities with an evening of socializing over sparkling wine and raw oysters! It's our favorite pairing to kick off the upcoming weekend full of screenings, sessions, and socials!

FRIDAY, 11/22

5:00PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (arthouse)

Short Fiction Writing Challenge Winner Announcement + Reading AND Louisiana Writers Panel Join us as we announce the recipient of this year's short fiction writing challenge and give a live reading of their story based on this year's theme: "FORCES OF NATURE"! This year's Writing Challenge recipient will also receive $150, an All Access Pass + VIP Wristband, and their story will be published in the Louisiana Literature Journal and online with The Current. This is event is followed by a Louisiana Writers Panel with Farrah Rochon and Adrian Van Young. An inspiring and insightful discussion with a panel of accomplished creative writers as they share their experiences, techniques, and journeys in the world of storytelling. From crafting compelling characters to navigating the publishing process, our panelists will offer valuable perspectives across a range of genres and writing styles.

FARRAH ROCHON is the New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author of 40-plus adult romance and young adult novels, novellas, and short stories, including the popular Boyfriend Project series from Forever Romance and Almost There of Disney Book’s Twisted Tales series. When she is not writing in her favorite coffee shop, Farrah spends most of her time reading, traveling the world, visiting Walt Disney World, and catching her favorite Broadway shows. farrahrochon.com

ADRIAN VAN YOUNG is the author of three books of fiction: the story collection, The Man Who Noticed Everything (Black Lawrence Press), the novel, Shadows in Summerland (Open Road Media), and the collection, Midnight Self (Black Lawrence Press in October 2023). His fiction, non-fiction & criticism have been published or are forthcoming in Electric Literature's Recommended Reading, Black Warrior Review, Conjunctions, Guernica, BOMB, Granta, McSweeney's and The New Yorker online, among others. He is a

freelance editor, and lives in New Orleans with his family. More at: adrianvanyoung.com.

Moderator: STEPHANIE FOURNET, author of thirteen novels including Leave a Mark, Kind of Cursed, Someone Like Me, and Camp Bliss, lives in Lafayette, Louisiana—not far from the Saint Streets where her novels are set. She shares her home with her husband and their needy dogs Mabel and Bud, and the ghosts of dogs past. She is also Director of College Counseling at Ascension Episcopal School. When she isn’t writing romance novels or helping students get into college, she can be found camping (if it’s cold), paddle boarding (if it’s hot), or curled up with a good book. She loves hearing from readers, so look for her on Facebook, Instagram, Goodreads, and stephaniefournet.com.

7:00PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

THE QUEEN OF MY DREAMS (narrative feature)

Azra is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming- of-age in rural Canada. Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

8:00PM | Artmosphere

Friday Night Social

Vibe with us at our Friday night social showcasing the talent of Boma Banga and delicious Louisiana food!

SATURDAY, 11/23

10:00AM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

Student Film Showcase

Students grades 6-12 movies about the Next 200 Years: The Future of Lafayette!

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

10:30AM | Acadiana Center for the Arts

Artist Round Up Brunch

Step into a world of creative camaraderie at our Artist Round Up Brunch. This event is designed to foster a vibrant and supportive community for artists of all disciplines. Join us for a morning of inspiration, collaboration, and delicious bites to start your day off right.

11:30AM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

Shorts Block 1 (documentary)

ISHAK (13:13) - the contemporary descendants of the Atakapa-Ishak and our fight for state and federal recognition in Louisiana in the wake of climate change. This status will aid in our survival now and into the future. I am also next in line to succeed our chief, making me the second woman to lead our tribe in nearly

300 years.

FOOTWORK (14:30) - An abstract portrait of Black and Creole cowboys in Louisiana and their connection to horses, both Horse and Rider dancing their way to cultural preservation. (attending)

MAVIS- ONE SIMPLE SENTENCE (26:45) - When the Louisiana Legislature of 1921 banned French in the classroom, they didn’t see Mavis Arnaud Frugé coming. (attending)

HARD ROW TO HOE (29:44) - A music documentary explores the life of delta blues musician Dege Legg, also known as Brother Dege, whose haunting delta-blues melodies found brief fame in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained. Through personal interviews and powerful performances, this documentary delves into Dege's relentless struggle to share his music with the world, while confronting the personal and financial toll of his artistic journey, culminating in its tragic end. (attending)

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

1:15PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (arthouse)

SESSION

2:45PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

Shorts Block 2

THE CRONOCULAR DEVICE (15) - A shadowy figure, upon breaking into an abandoned home, finds a strange device which allows him a glimpse into the home's past. (attending)

REVIVAL (8:25) - Sam seeks the help of "The Wise" will they restore the fight in her? (attending)

HEARSE (13:26) - Do you ask everyone so many questions when you take corpses here and there?

A JOG IN THE PARK (1:21) - A lonely man meets his ex-girlfriend in the park to help him pick out new shoes. But, it turns out he was only watching a virtual reality ad utilize the likeness of his loved ones to sell him stuff!

ÉVANGÉLINE (9:51) - In 1940s Louisiana, a young Cajun girl with a passion for the swamp and singing defies her father's prohibition on exploring the wild, only to forge a sinister and mystical bond with a Rougarou. (attending)

IN THE MATCHBOX (10:43) - In rural 1968 North Carolina, elderly Uncle Wendell shared a century old family secret with his great nephews. The truth behind it could infect and affect the world, literally. (attending)

AS EASY AS CLOSING YOUR EYES (21:43) - The story of a grieving mother who battles her addiction to a black-market drug that gives her life-like dreams about the son she lost.

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

4:45PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (arthouse)

Securing Life and Music Rights for Music Docs and Biopics with Paul Lovelace + Matt Sullivan (session)

This session offers filmmakers a roadmap for securing life rights and music rights when making a documentary or biopic about a musician. It covers the essential legal and creative steps necessary to obtain the rights to tell a musician’s life story while incorporating their music authentically and legally. It details the crucial legal and creative steps needed to obtain permission to tell the musician’s story while ensuring their music is used respectfully, authentically, and lawfully. Dive into music licensing basics and hear about projects that almost didn't make it. With tips on navigating tricky negotiations, avoiding legal landmines, and handling the musician’s legacy with care, you’ll walk away ready to rock your next film.

PAUL LOVELACE is an Austin, Texas based filmmaker who has produced, edited and directed a wide range of documentaries, including IRIS (Edited and co-produced with the late Albert Maysles, released by Magnolia Pictures), AFTER SPRING (Editor, Executive Produced by Jon Stewart) documenting the Syrian refugee crisis, RADIO UNNAMEABLE (Director and Producer, released by Kino Lorber and aired on PBS).

In 2019, Paul edited DIANA KENNEDY: NOTHING FANCY which won the audience award at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. In 2021 Paul co-produced and edited THE REVEREND, a feature length documentary about the New York musician Reverend Vince Anderson which won the audience award at the DOC NYC film festival and was released theatrically by Factory 25 in 2022. More recently, Paul produced and co-edited the feature length documentary SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED, which premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival. Paul is currently producing a film about the legendary rock critic Robert Christgau.

MATT SULLIVAN is the founder/co-owner of the independent record label, distribution company and music house Light in the Attic. Since 2001, LITA has been a renowned tastemaker in both music and film - from influential cult recording artists to household names of yesterday and tomorrow. Over the years Matt has produced over 250 archival releases and reissues for such artists as Betty Davis, Lou Reed, Karen Dalton, Sixto Rodriguez, Donnie & Joe Emerson, and Sly Stone, along with deep anthologies exploring criminally overlooked sounds -- from Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music to Even the Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives. LITA is known for its impeccable curatorial taste, meticulous archival process, and thoughtful liner notes penned by relevant critics and artistic luminaries, garnering multiple Grammy nominations. In addition to its own catalog, LITA distributes over 100 excellent labels that embody a similar ethos and passion for archival recordings and operates a full service music house producing songs for film, television, and the commercial arts.

6:20PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED (documentary screening)

Cult musician Swamp Dogg and housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty have turned their suburban LA home into an artistic haven. They journey through the turbulent music business, forming a special friendship transcending eras.

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

8:00PM | Blue Moon Saloon

After Party with Roddie Romero and Special Guest Swamp Dogg

Join us for a special night with Lafayette's own Roddie Romero and music legend Swamp Dogg—plus a mystery guest you won’t want to miss! (Following SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED)

RODDIE ROMERO lives and breathes South Louisiana culture. His passion for authenticity shows in multiple aspects of his life, from his music with The Hub City All Stars and others, to what's cooking in hiscast-iron black pot.

SWAMP DOGG (Jerry Williams Jr.), generally credited under the pseudonym Swamp Dogg after 1970, is an American country soul and R&B singer, musician, songwriter and record producer. Williams has been described as "one of the great cult figures of 20th century American music

SUNDAY, 11/24

11:15AM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

Shorts Block 3

TEASER TRAILER (3:05) - The ultimate trio of unlikely heroes battle an action movie teaser trailer that’s out to kill them.

THE CANDY LADY (11:28) - Debra, a neighborhood candy lady whose quiet day goes awry when she, unbeknownst to her, awakens a magical typewriter bringing all of her short stories to life. (attending)

A SINGLE DAY (6:45) - Grandpa loves order and rules. When his daily routine starts falling apart with every mistake he makes, his trusted house turns into a chaotic swirl of shapes and colors which he frantically tries to keep under control, until he can't anymore.

THE ESTEEMED PRIORITY (6:44) - A short animated film using silhouette puppets on a journey that shows the true meaning of love. (attending)

GAME DAY RITUAL (15:36) - A sports comedy about three friends who kidnap the star player of their favorite team to perform an occult ritual they believe will break the curse that has prevented them from winning a championship. (attending)

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

12:30PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (arthouse)

Music Supervising with Jennie Armon (session)

This workshop dives into the art and business of music supervision, guiding participants through the essential skills needed to select, license, and incorporate music into film, TV, and other media projects. Attendees will learn how to creatively match music to scenes, negotiate music rights, manage budgets, and work with artists, labels, and publishers to secure tracks. With real-world case studies, industry insights, and hands-on exercises, the session equips aspiring music supervisors, musicians, and filmmakers with the tools to elevate their projects through expertly curated soundtracks.

JENNIE ARMON is an independent Music Supervisor & Sonic Consultant, has grown comfortable pairing the right music with major brands for advertisements, and film. (Nike, Google, BMW, L'Oreal, M&Ms and more). She’s been instrumental in ad honors including an AMP award for “Most Effective Use of Music" and a Clio award for "Best Music Supervision".

2:00PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

ANCESTRAL ARTISTRY: THE INFLUENCE OF AFRICANS AND CREOLES OF COLOR ON LOUISIANA ARCHITECTURE (documentary screening)

A documentary that examines the rich architectural legacy that began with early Africans and Creoles of Color in Louisiana. Our focus is on the building trades that—over the past 300 years— produced the distinctive architectural forms that distinguish Louisiana's built environments from other parts of the United States.

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

4:15PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

Voice Acting + Directing with Tom Kenny (session)

Join renowned voice actor TOM KENNY, best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, for a captivating workshop that explores the world of voice acting. With a career spanning over 30 years in animation, video games, and commercials, Tom will share his unique experiences and insights into bringing characters to life. He'll share his own winding journey and the techniques he uses to succeed; while admitting he's still learning even after decades in the field. The workshop will also cover vocal performance, character creation, script interpretation, and Tom's experience with voice directing. Whether you're new to voice acting or a seasoned professional, this workshop promises to offer an engaging and inspiring look into the craft.

TOM KENNY is an American actor and comedian. Since 1999, he has voiced the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants and associated media. Kenny has voiced many other characters, including Heffer Wolfe in Rocko's Modern Life, the Ice King in Adventure Time and its spinoff Fionna and Cake, the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls, Carl Chryniszzswics in Johnny Bravo, Dog in CatDog, Hank and Jeremy in Talking Tom and Friends, The Penguin in various animated media based on DC Comics, and

Spyro from the Spyro video game series. His live action work includes the comedy variety shows The Edge and Mr. Show. Kenny's accolades include two Daytime Emmy Awards and two Annie Awards for his voice work as SpongeBob SquarePants and the Ice King.

6:30PM | Acadiana Center for the Arts (theater)

BLUE - THE LIFE AND ART OF GEORGE RODRIGUE (documentary screening)

For world-renowned Cajun artist George Rodrigue, the story of his exiled ancestors was one he told through brushstrokes, one that culminated in a golden eyed Blue Dog. Interviews with family, curators, critics, collectors, and notable subjects and admirers, including Emeril Lagasse, Drew Brees, James Carville, James Michalopoulos, and Marc Morial, in addition to archival interviews of the artist himself, shed light on the significance of Rodrigue’s life and work. From teaching himself to paint while bedridden with polio, to being snubbed by art critics and museums for decades, to his valiant battles with Hurricane Katrina then terminal cancer, George Rodrigue stayed true to his vision and in the process made us all happy to feel blue.

Followed by Q&A with filmmakers

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel