Southern Screen announces opening of film submissions for 2026 festival

Southern Screen is now accepting film submissions for the 2026 Southern Screen Festival, taking place November 19–22, 2026, in Lafayette. Celebrating its continued growth as a hub for independent storytelling, Southern Screen remains a non-competitive festival dedicated to fostering creative expression, collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit documentary and narrative feature-length films, short films, animations, music videos, student films, and more. Submission fees are set at $10 for short films under 25 minutes and $20 for feature films 60-120 minutes through August 1st. Student submissions are free.

In addition to film screenings, Southern Screen offers robust educational programming, industry panels, and networking opportunities, all infused with the region’s signature Southern hospitality. The festival has built a reputation for connecting emerging voices with established industry professionals, creating meaningful dialogue and opportunities for growth.

The 2025 festival marked the organization’s 15th anniversary, welcoming audiences to Downtown Lafayette for four days of screenings, panels, and events. 2025 highlights included discussions such as Film + Brand: How Entertainment Can Advance the World and From the Bayou to the Big Screen, alongside a diverse slate of films ranging from acclaimed documentaries to narrative features and locally produced shorts.

Festival attendees can access programming through a variety of pass options, including General, Industry, Student, Screening, Sessions, and Virtual passes, ensuring accessibility for both in-person and remote audiences.

For more information about submissions or to submit a film, visit SouthernScreen.org/Submit [southernscreen.org]

Southern Screen Festival – November 19-22 SouthernScreen.org [southernscreen.org]

