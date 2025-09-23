Southern Fried Poetry announces writing conference in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Southern Fried Poetry, Inc. is bringing a celebration of the written and spoken word to Acadiana this fall. The inaugural Southern Fried Poetry Writing Conference will take place October 9–12, 2025, here:

Southern Fried Writing Conference

The four-day event will feature workshops, breakout sessions, and live performances designed to inspire creativity, elevate emerging voices, and strengthen community connections. Organizers say the conference will welcome poets, writers, and performers of all levels to learn, collaborate, and showcase their work.

Thursday: Meet and Greet at Chez la Fête Downtown featuring DJ Eagle Eye

Friday: The day kicks off the writing conference with numerous workshops and poet laureates in attendance, teaching attendees about editing, publishing, and the creative process to provide them with the education needed to express themselves professionally. The evening includes an open-to-the-public event at Feed & Seed featuring Cedric Watson and includes dinner and a show with poetry and belly dancing. This is free to the public and is from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday: More writing workshops and Open Mic Sessions

Sunday: Farewell Events

Tickets are available on Eventbright here.

Options include the entire weekend or breaking it up into single events for any interested parties.

Conference sessions will focus on writing, editing, and performance, offering opportunities for networking and mentorship with cultural leaders. Venues include the Homewood Suites by Hilton Lafayette-Airport and the Dupuis Recreation Center.

Registration and ticket details are available at southernfriedpoetryslam.com or on their Facebook Page: Southern Fried Poetry Inc.

The event is made possible through partnerships with Social Entertainment, First Horizon Bank, Lafayette Parks and Recreation, and the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.