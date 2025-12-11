South Louisiana Community College to host Fall 2025 Graduation

South Louisiana Community College will host its Fall 2025 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, December 18th at the Cajundome at 10 a.m. More than 900 graduates are set to cross the stage, proudly earning their associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates of technical studies, or high school equivalency diplomas. These students from across Acadiana are poised to enter our local workforce or transfer to regional universities to further their education.

The Fall 2025 graduates showcase a diverse mix, having finished various programs provided by SoLAcc. These programs include those in Business, Information Technology, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; STEM, Transportation, and Energy; and Adult Basic Education.

“Each graduating class strengthens the legacy of SoLAcc and the communities we proudly serve,” says Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “Our students’ accomplishments reflect their hard work and the unwavering support of their families, faculty, and partners across the region. Today we celebrate not only their achievements, but the bright future they carry forward.”

The commencement will be emceed by Foundation for SoLAcc board member Gregory Daigle, Partner and Financial Advisor of Pinnacle Group. The graduates will be addressed by Al Patin, Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.