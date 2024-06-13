South Louisiana Community College hosts BITS & STEM Summer Career Fair

Looking for a job in Welding, Electrician, Automotive, Electronics, Diesel Repair, HVAC, or IT?

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is pleased to announce the BITS & STEM Summer Career Fair, set to take place on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Devalcourt Auditorium, located at the SoLAcc Lafayette Campus (320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette).

The BITS (Business, IT, & Technical Studies) and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) career fair is designed to bridge the gap between talented graduates and industry leaders.

Event Highlights:

· Networking Opportunities: The BITS & STEM summer career fair provides SoLAcc students, alumni, and community members with a unique opportunity to connect with employers from the fields of Welding, Electrician, Automotive, Electronics, Diesel Repair, HVAC, and IT.

· Employer Showcases: Employers will present a variety of employment and internship opportunities, highlighting the breadth of career paths available in these dynamic fields.

· Preparation for Success: Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes to make a strong impression on potential employers.

This career fair is a vital step for job seekers to explore new career opportunities and for employers to discover talented individuals ready to make a difference in their organizations. Students and alumni can view the companies who have registered for the event by logging in to Handshake: https://tinyurl.com/2p9ftcx5 [tinyurl.com].

For any questions, please contact Career Services at (337) 521-6984 or via email at careertransfer@solacc.edu.