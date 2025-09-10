South Louisiana Community College announces fall career fair lineup

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) announce its upcoming fall lineup of career-focused events, designed to help students, alumni, and the community prepare for success in the workforce. Hosted by SoLAcc’s Career Services, these events span a variety of industries, providing opportunities for professional development, networking, and exploring new career paths.

“These events are an incredible opportunity for our students, alumni, and community members to meet face-to-face with employers and access valuable resources for their career journeys,” said Toni Celestine, Director of Career & Testing Services at SoLAcc. “We are dedicated to supporting our students as they prepare for the workforce and to connecting local talent with businesses across Acadiana.”

Nursing & Allied Health Career Fair [app.joinhandshake.com]

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

Students and members of the public who are interested in Nursing and Allied Health can meet directly with healthcare employers, discover job opportunities, and gain valuable insights into career development in these high-demand fields.

BITS & STEM Career Fair [app.joinhandshake.com]

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

This event is focused on students and members of the public who are in BITS (Business, IT, and Technical Studies) and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), including fields like Automotive, Electrician, Electronics, HVAC, IT, and Welding. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry leaders and explore career paths in these high-demand fields.

Liberal Arts & Humanities Career Fair [app.joinhandshake.com]

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

This fair is tailored for students, and members of the public, who are in Liberal Arts and Humanities disciplines. Attendees will be able to network with employers from diverse industries and explore multiple career paths.

In addition to career fairs, SoLAcc’s Career Services will host the annual JCPenney Suit-Up Event on Thursday, September 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCPenney store located at 3125 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette’s Stirling Shopping Center. Participants will have access to discounted professional apparel, including interview-ready clothing, jewelry, beauty supplies, and salon services—perfect for preparing for upcoming interviews and career fairs.

To learn more about these events, contact SoLAcc Career Services at (337) 521-6984 or via email at careertransfer@solacc.edu.