LAFAYETTE, La. — Sources tell us the Ragin' Cajuns will be heading off against Texas Christian University in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The Bowl will play out in Alberquerque, NM in University Stadium on December 28 at 1:15 p.m. CT.

For ticket presale info., visit the Bowl's website here.

This information has not been confirmed by the university. We will update this story once an official announcement has been made.