SoLAcc to Host “The Owl Connection” Student Convocation August 13

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is kicking off the Fall 2025 semester with The Owl Connection Student Convocation on Wednesday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Devalcourt Building on the Lafayette Campus.

This college-wide event is open to new, current, and prospective students who want to start the semester strong and get connected to the SoLAcc community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions led by SoLAcc’s Student Affairs and Academic teams, providing on-site support with admissions, financial aid, advising, registration, technology platforms, and more.

A campus resource fair will feature student organizations, academic support services, and wellness resources.

Campus tours will be offered at the top of every hour from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., giving students a chance to get familiar with their surroundings before classes begin.

A special welcome session for veteran students will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

All participants will enjoy free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., along with giveaways while supplies last.

Register and learn more: www.solacc.edu/convocation

Event Location:

SoLAcc Lafayette Campus

Devalcourt Building

320 Devalcourt Street, Lafayette, LA 70506