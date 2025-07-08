SoLAcc to Host Inaugural Limitless Auto Show This August 

South Louisiana Community College invites automotive enthusiasts from across Acadiana to rev their engines for the inaugural Limitless Auto Show, presented by Courtesy Automotive Group. The show will take place Saturday, August 2nd from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the SoLAcc Lafayette Campus at 320 Devalcourt Street.

With free public admission, this family-friendly event promises a day packed with chrome, horsepower, and hands-on fun. Attendees will enjoy a wide range of cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display, along with food trucks, music, live demos, and tours of SoLAcc’s state-of-the-art Automotive Technology lab. Vehicle registration is now open at solacc.edu/autoshow [solacc.edu] . All vehicle types are welcome, and the $25 entry fee includes a chance to show off your ride, connect with fellow gearheads, and support the next generation of auto technicians.

“We are excited to invite the community to our first annual Limitless Auto Show from the SoLAcc Auto Program,” said Bryan Morris, Automotive Instructor. “We would like to invite the community to see what our students are doing here with their hi-tech equipment and we’d also like the community to come and share with us the new and exciting things they are doing with their vehicles. This is a chance for auto lovers to come together in celebration of everything on wheels.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event should contact Bryan Morris at Bryan.Morris@solacc.edu or 337-521-6602.

For all general questions about the event, please contact: Megan Begnaud Interim Manager of Student Events and Wellness Services at Megan.Begnaud@solacc.edu or 337-521-9092.

Don’t miss this exciting day of horsepower, high energy, and hands-on learning. Register your vehicle now—spaces are limited and fill up fast!

