SoLAcc to Celebrate Spring 2025 Graduation on May 15

South Louisiana Community College will host its Spring 2025 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 15 at the Cajundome at 10 a.m.

A total of 497 graduates are set to cross the stage, earning their associate degrees, technical diplomas, or certificates of technical studies. In addition, 108 Adult Education graduates will be recognized for earning their high school equivalency diplomas.

The Spring 2025 graduates represent a wide range of programs offered by SoLAcc, including Business, Information Technology, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; STEM, Transportation, and Energy; and Adult Basic Education.

“Graduation is a celebration of perseverance, purpose, and potential,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc. “Each graduate represents a story of determination and opportunity fulfilled—and they are ready to make their mark. "Whether they're heading into a career or continuing their education, our graduates are walking proof that big things start right here.”

The commencement will be emceed by Gregory Daigle, Foundation for SoLAcc President. Chad Moody, founder and CEO of Crossroads Area Management and a member of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors, will deliver the keynote address. The student address will be given by Tanjunika “TJ” James, a Business major and Student Government Association President.