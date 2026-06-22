SoLAcc Summer Camp Series Offers Career Skills, Certifications & College Credit

South Louisiana Community College’s College Reach Out Program is offering a series of summer camps.

These low or no-cost classes are designed for middle and high school students throughout Acadiana who wish to gain hands-on training, career-ready certifications, or even college credit.

Students can explore high-demand career pathways such as Welding, Electrical, Industrial/Agriculture Maintenance Technology, Culinary Arts, and Digital Media & Design, helping them connect education to opportunity — all while earning valuable credentials.

Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Unless otherwise noted, the classes will be held at the Lafayette Campus on Bertrand Drive.

Students will be responsible for their own transportation and lunch.

You can get full details or register here: www.solacc.edu/summercamp [solacc.edu]

To ask questions, contact SoLAcc’s Office of Dual Enrollment CROP Program at 337-892-2391 or by emailing: CROP@solacc.edu .

Here are the camps and some details:

AI Innovation Series :

Session One: AI-Powered Business Pitch Challenge

Your high school student can dive into the future of technology with hands-on access to cutting-edge digital tools and creative problem-solving activities.

July 29th & 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Session Two: AI Storytelling Studio

Spark your middle schooler's imagination this summer where they will discover how to build captivating narratives and bring their digital worlds to life using the latest tech tools.

July 1 & 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Train and Connect :

STEM Design & Discovery

Your high school student can explore the exciting world of digital art and access professional software while they earn an official Adobe Illustrator Certification.

July 6 to July 30 (M-TH) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Culinary Arts and Occupations

Your high school student can explore the exciting world of food and flavor in a professional kitchen while they earn an official ServSafe Certification.

July 16 to July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Welding, Electrician, Mechanics – Acadia Parish Exclusive*

Acadia Parish high school students can build a strong foundation for a rewarding career with hands-on experience and exploration of industrial trades.

July 13 to July 30 (M-TH) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Crowley Campus*

The Real Life Playbook :

This hands-on program provides young students with practical training in financial literacy, healthcare, cooking, career exploration, and auto maintenance. Secure a spot today and equip them with the knowledge they need to thrive in the real world.

Middle School Session

July 6 – 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

High School Sessions

July 13 - 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 20 – 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Here's a flyer: