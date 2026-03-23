SoLAcc students headed to national skills competition

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) students will be showing off their skills at the national SkillsUSA competition for the third summer in a row.

Students and staff from SoLAcc recently participated in the SkillsUSA Louisiana State Leadership and Skills Conference, hosted on SoLAcc’s Lafayette Campus from March 16–20, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals.

As the host institution, SoLAcc welcomed student competitors, advisors, and industry partners from across the state for a week of competition, collaboration, and career-focused experiences. The conference highlighted the technical skills, leadership development, and workforce readiness of Louisiana’s top career and technical education students.

Students from Louisiana's community and technical colleges who attended the SkillsUSA Conference had the opportunity to display their technical ability, leadership skills, and knowledge over the multi-day event, competing in more than 50 competitions.

In total, SoLAcc students earned 7 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals across a range of high-demand program areas.

Here are the results:

These students won Gold medals:



Lillian Cortez – Culinary Arts

Madison Kriegel – Electronics Technology

Madison Menard – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Katelyn Charpentier – Medical Assisting

Eryka Vazquez – Nurse Assisting

Lane Miller – Restaurant Service

Izic Guillory, Luis Lozano, Ryelon Romero – Welding Fabrication

These students won Silver medals:



May Fontenot – Computer Programming

Reinmart Garcia – Electronics Technology

Christopher Atkins – First Aid – CPR

Madeline Allemond – Medical Terminology

These students won Bronze medals:



Allie Floris – Baking and Pastry Arts

Madelyn Clark – Practical Nursing

Lane Turnley – Restaurant Service



“This year’s conference was a powerful reminder of what our students are capable of,” said Dr. Toni Celestine, Associate Dean of Student Services and SkillsUSA College Advisor. “Hosting the event gave us a front-row seat to their talent, work ethic, and growth. We are incredibly proud of how they represented SoLAcc and the opportunities SkillsUSA creates for their future.”

All gold medalists will advance to compete at the SkillsUSA National Conference, scheduled for June 1–5, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.