SoLAcc plans events for Community College Week

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) says they plan to celebrate Community College Week from March 23–27, 2026, highlighting student achievement, academic excellence, and the vital role community colleges play in strengthening Acadiana’s workforce and economy.

Community College Week is a national celebration recognizing the impact of two-year institutions in expanding access to higher education, driving workforce development, and supporting regional growth.

Two events, Preview Day and Student Showcase, will take place on Monday, March 23, at the Lafayette Campus from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Preview Day will begin with a welcome in the Health & Sciences Auditorium (1101 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette) followed by guided campus tours and interactive experiences across campus. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to explore academic and short-term workforce programs, meet faculty and current students, connect with community partners, and experience hands-on attractions such as the Commercial Driving (CDL) Simulator, Mobile zSpace Lab, and Acadian Ambulance demonstrations. Attendees may also receive assistance with completing their application, visit student organization tables, and learn more about support services available at the College.

Prospective students can register for Preview Day at: https://solacc.craniumcafe.com/group/enrollment-services/workshops

SoLAcc’s annual Student Showcase will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette) and will provide a platform for current SoLAcc students to demonstrate the skills and industry-aligned training they receive through their programs. The event will highlight real-world projects and career-ready competencies developed across the College’s academic and technical disciplines.

“Community College Week is an opportunity to open our doors and show future students what is possible here,” said Dr. Damian Glover, Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment and Student Services. “From the moment students step on campus, they can see the pathways available to them, whether that’s earning a credential quickly, transferring to a four-year university, or entering the workforce with in-demand skills.”

Community College Week provides the public with an opportunity to experience firsthand the innovation, accessibility, and student-centered focus that define SoLAcc, officials say.