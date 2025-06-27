Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

SoLAcc Offers FREE Summer Camp Opportunity for Lafayette Parish Students

SLCC
SLCC
South Louisiana Community College
SLCC
Posted

South Louisiana Community College’s Office of Dual Enrollment is excited to launch the Train & Connect Acadiana Summer Camp, an incredible no-cost opportunity for Lafayette Parish high school students to gain hands-on training, career-ready certifications, and even college credit!

This summer, students entering 9th, 10th, or 11th grade can explore high-demand career paths such as Welding, HVAC, Electrician, Industrial/Agriculture Maintenance Technology, and Culinary Arts—all while earning valuable credentials.

Camp Dates & Details:
July 7 - 24, 2025 (NCCER Core) 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM (Mon-Thurs only)
July 7 - 25, 2025 (ServSafe) 1:30 PM - 4:20 PM (Mon-Fri)
SoLAcc Lafayette Campus, 1101 Bertrand Drive

Students Can:

  • Earn NCCER Core Certification or ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification
  • Receive college credit for SAFE 1003 or CULN 1203
  • Discover pathways in high-paying skilled trades
  • Build skills that employers are looking for—today and tomorrow

And here’s the best part:
This entire camp is 100% FREE for students in the Lafayette Parish School System—including tuition, testing, supplies, and materials.

Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply by Friday, July 4th at: www.solacc.edu/summercamp [solacc.edu]

Please note: Students must provide their own transportation and lunch. These credits have been negotiated with the Lafayette Parish School System. If your student attends a charter school, private school, or homeschool, the school cannot guarantee that dual enrollment earned in this course will be accepted by student’s school administration or governing board.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.