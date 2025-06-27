SoLAcc Offers FREE Summer Camp Opportunity for Lafayette Parish Students

South Louisiana Community College’s Office of Dual Enrollment is excited to launch the Train & Connect Acadiana Summer Camp, an incredible no-cost opportunity for Lafayette Parish high school students to gain hands-on training, career-ready certifications, and even college credit!

This summer, students entering 9th, 10th, or 11th grade can explore high-demand career paths such as Welding, HVAC, Electrician, Industrial/Agriculture Maintenance Technology, and Culinary Arts—all while earning valuable credentials.

Camp Dates & Details:

July 7 - 24, 2025 (NCCER Core) 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM (Mon-Thurs only)

July 7 - 25, 2025 (ServSafe) 1:30 PM - 4:20 PM (Mon-Fri)

SoLAcc Lafayette Campus, 1101 Bertrand Drive

Students Can:



Earn NCCER Core Certification or ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification

Receive college credit for SAFE 1003 or CULN 1203

Discover pathways in high-paying skilled trades

Build skills that employers are looking for—today and tomorrow

And here’s the best part:

This entire camp is 100% FREE for students in the Lafayette Parish School System—including tuition, testing, supplies, and materials.

Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply by Friday, July 4th at: www.solacc.edu/summercamp [solacc.edu]

Please note: Students must provide their own transportation and lunch. These credits have been negotiated with the Lafayette Parish School System. If your student attends a charter school, private school, or homeschool, the school cannot guarantee that dual enrollment earned in this course will be accepted by student’s school administration or governing board.

