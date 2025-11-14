SoLAcc named finalist for national award

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) has been named a Top 10 national finalist for the 2026 Bellwether Award in the category of Planning, Governance, and Finance.

SoLAcc’s submission, “Applying External Relations to Produce a Campus Advisory Board Model,” spotlights the College’s innovative approach to engaging local leaders throughout Acadiana. The model connects campuses and communities through advisory boards that align academic and workforce training with regional economic priorities, ensuring programs remain responsive, data-driven, and community-informed.

“Being named a national finalist is a testament to how deeply we value community partnerships,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc. “Our Campus Advisory Board model reflects our belief that listening to the unique needs in each parish will create more opportunities for our residents and an overall vibrant community for our region.”

As a finalist, SoLAcc will present its model at the 32nd Annual Community College Futures Assembly, held February 22–24, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, where top colleges nationwide will compete for the prestigious Bellwether Award.

The Bellwether College Consortium selected finalists from a record 114 submissions representing 91 community colleges across 30 states. The awards recognize outstanding and innovative programs that advance institutional effectiveness, strengthen community and workforce partnerships, and improve student success.

“Each year, the Bellwether Awards highlight colleges that are shaping the future of higher education,” said Rose Martinez, Ph.D., director of the Bellwether College Consortium. “This year’s finalists demonstrate the incredible innovation and impact happening in community colleges nationwide.”

This recognition reinforces SoLAcc’s commitment to strong governance, regional collaboration, and forward-thinking strategies that keep Acadiana’s workforce and communities thriving.