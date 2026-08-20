SoLAcc, LPSO celebrate welding graduates

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) celebrated six graduates of the Technical Welding Program during a ceremony held Wednesday at the LPSO Public Safety Complex in Scott.

Steve Johnson, Demarcus Jones, Cody Lambert, Joshua Menard, Harold Ozenne and Leroy Walker were recognized for successfully completing the program, earning technical diplomas in Welding and gaining skills that can lead to high-demand career opportunities following their release.

“Your past does not have to dictate your future,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc. “Education gives people the opportunity to build something different for themselves, and these graduates have done the work to take that next step. Today is about recognizing their accomplishments, their determination and the possibilities ahead. We are proud to be part of that journey and grateful for our continued partnership with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Since launching in 2017, the partnership between SoLAcc and LPSO has provided incarcerated students with access to hands-on welding education while helping address the region’s need for skilled workers. Graduates also have the option to continue their education at SoLAcc and work toward an associate degree, according to SoLAcc spokesperson.

The program entered a new chapter in 2025 with the opening of a permanent, 10-bay Welding Training Facility at the LPSO Public Safety Complex. Funded by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections, the facility expanded training capacity and replaced the mobile welding unit previously used for instruction.

“The partnership we’ve maintained with SoLAcc for the last several years has more than proven its worth as a life-changing resource for participants who lean into the learning in pursuit of a lasting livelihood,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “The success of this program continues to speak for itself. We take a great deal of pride in every graduating class, and we look forward to a future filled with opportunity through this welding program.”

SoLAcc’s work at LPSO is part of the College’s accredited Prison Education Program (PEP), which expands access to higher education and workforce training for incarcerated students. Through education, industry-based training and partnerships with correctional agencies, SoLAcc is helping participants prepare for employment, continued education and successful reentry into their communities.