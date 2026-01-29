SoLAcc, Loyola establish 2+2 pathway to BAS degree  

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) and Loyola University New Orleans announced a new 2+2 articulation agreement that creates a seamless transfer pathway for SoLAcc graduates to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree at Loyola. This partnership expands educational opportunities for students seeking to advance their careers through flexible, high-quality degree options designed for working adults and transfer students.

Under the agreement, students will complete their first two years of undergraduate study at SoLAcc, earning an Associate of Arts, Associate of Applied Science, or Associate of Science degree, before transferring to Loyola to complete the final two years of coursework toward the BAS degree. Students will benefit from dedicated advising, flexible online learning options through Loyola’s Online City College, and a 50% tuition discount on their first Loyola course, Online Adult Learning, taken as visiting students during their final semester at SoLAcc.

Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc, celebrated the partnership as another step toward expanding accessible transfer opportunities for Louisiana students. “This agreement opens a meaningful pathway for our graduates to continue their education with one of Louisiana’s premier universities,” said Dr. June. “It reinforces our shared commitment to student success and lifelong learning, ensuring that SoLAcc students can build on their associate degrees and move confidently into bachelor’s-level study.”

“This agreement reflects Loyola’s commitment to opening doors for students who are ready to take the next step,” said Dr. Xavier Cole, President of Loyola University New Orleans. “Through Loyola Online, South Louisiana Community College graduates can build on the progress they’ve already made through a fully online Bachelor of Applied Science pathway that connects education, career advancement, and purpose.”