SoLAcc launches La.’s only Honda Automotive Training Program

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) announced Thursday its newest partnership with the Honda Professional Automotive Career Training (PACT) program. Beginning in Fall 2025, this two-year, five-semester initiative will bring Louisiana’s only Honda automotive training program to students. It will provide specialized training on Honda and Acura vehicles and prepare students for high-demand careers in the automotive industry, according to SoLAcc.

This marks a significant milestone for both SoLAcc and the state’s automotive education landscape. As a Honda PACT College, SoLAcc will equip students with advanced skills that make them workforce-ready and highly sought after by Honda and Acura dealerships nationwide. Students will receive world-class instruction and hands-on training using manufacturer-specific vehicles, tools, and equipment, along with on-the-job experience through internships at local dealerships. Graduates will earn Honda & Acura certifications that position them for well-paying, long-term careers in the industry.

“SoLAcc is committed to providing cutting-edge opportunities for our students, and becoming a Honda PACT College is a testament to that commitment,” said Sam Harb, Dean of Business & Technical Studies. “This program will not only strengthen our Automotive Technology program but also give our students a significant advantage in the job market by providing specialized training that directly aligns with industry needs.”

By offering this advanced training, SoLAcc joins a select group of colleges nationwide that provide Honda & Acura-certified instruction. The program also includes financial assistance for consumables, regular curriculum updates, and ongoing training for instructors at Honda’s training centers.

Leslie Macias, East Coast PACT Coordinator, emphasized the program’s impact: “We are excited to partner with SoLAcc to help cultivate the next generation of Honda and Acura technicians. Our PACT graduates leave the program not only with exceptional skills but with real-world experience, making them highly valuable to dealerships across the country.”

Enrollment is now open, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. For more information, contact Automotive Instructor, Bryan Morris at 337-521-6602 or bryan.morris@solacc.edu .