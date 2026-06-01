SoLAcc launches Acadiana’s Only GM ASEP program

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) will officially launch the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program (GM ASEP) beginning in Fall 2026, becoming the only college in Acadiana to offer the nationally recognized automotive training program.

GM ASEP is a premier partnership between General Motors, participating dealerships, and select colleges designed to prepare students for careers as highly skilled automotive service technicians. Through the program, students receive hands-on training using current GM vehicles, technology, tools, and curriculum while gaining valuable real-world experience through dealership internships.

SoLAcc was recently welcomed into the GM ASEP International Association, joining a select network of colleges nationwide authorized to offer the program.

“This is an exciting milestone for South Louisiana Community College and for workforce development across Acadiana,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “A huge demand exists for skilled automotive technicians, and this GM ASEP program answers this call in a transformative way. Programs like this demonstrate the power of partnerships between education and industry to create real pathways to economic mobility and workforce growth.”

Students enrolled in the program will alternate between classroom instruction and paid dealership experience, allowing them to graduate with both technical knowledge and valuable industry experience. The curriculum includes advanced instruction in diagnostics, electrical systems, engine performance, brakes, steering and suspension, transmissions, and emerging automotive technologies.

The addition of GM ASEP further strengthens SoLAcc’s expanding automotive and transportation workforce programs, creating additional pathways for students interested in manufacturer-specific training and certifications.

“Our goal has always been to provide students with the kind of training that leads directly to meaningful careers,” said Bryan Morris, Automotive Program Coordinator at SoLAcc. “GM ASEP gives students the opportunity to learn using current industry technology while building hands-on experience inside dealership environments. This program will help students graduate workforce-ready with a strong foundation for long-term success in the automotive industry.”

“This partnership between South Louisiana Community College and GM ASEP brings together the College, General Motors, local dealerships, and students in a proven training model designed to develop highly skilled service technicians for GM dealerships,” said Anthony T. Ratkowiak, National GM ASEP Manager for Dealer Service and Warranty Operations at General Motors. “By combining classroom instruction with structured cooperative work experience and close collaboration among all partners, GM ASEP strengthens student career pathways while supporting the long-term dealership talent pipeline. South Louisiana Community College will be an excellent resource in preparing ASEP students for successful careers in the automotive industry.”

The program aligns with SoLAcc’s continued investment in workforce education and strategic industry partnerships designed to meet regional labor market needs and strengthen Acadiana’s workforce pipeline.

Students interested in the GM ASEP program will have access to industry-aligned instruction, dealership partnerships, and career opportunities with General Motors dealerships throughout the region.