SoLAcc hosts FAFSA Frenzy events

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, is a form every student must fill out to get federal financial aid for college. South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is here to help you navigate the application process and secure funding for your education. Don’t miss our FAFSA Frenzy events for hands-on assistance.

WHAT: FAFSA Frenzy Events - open to current and prospective students and parents

WHERE: SoLAcc Lafayette Campus - 1101 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

WHEN:



Tuesday, February 18| 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Ardoin Building, room 105

Thursday, February 20 | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Health & Sciences Building, room 106-108

WHAT TO EXPECT

► Get help completing your 2024-2025 FAFSA and 2025-2026 FAFSA

► Learn about grants, scholarships, and loans

► Ask our financial aid experts your questions

Please bring:

► Your FSA ID (create one at studentaid.gov if you don’t have one) for student and parent.

► Your 2022 and 2023 tax return and W-2s (for dependent students, bring your parent’s info too!)

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your financial aid.

Coordinated by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA). For more information, contact SoLAcc's Financial Aid Office [solacc.edu] at 337-521-9621 or email: financial_aid@solacc.edu.