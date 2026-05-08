SoLAcc Graduation set for next week

South Louisiana Community College will host its Spring 2026 Graduation Ceremony, presented by Cox, on Thursday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cajundome.

More than 600 graduates are set to cross the stage, proudly earning their associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates of technical studies, or high school equivalency diplomas. These students from across Acadiana are prepared to enter the local workforce or transfer to regional universities to further their education, officials say.

They say the Spring 2026 graduating class reflects the breadth of programs offered at SoLAcc, including Business, Information Technology, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; STEM, Transportation, and Energy; and Adult Basic Education.

“Each graduating class reflects the strength and momentum of our region,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “Our students’ achievements represent not only their hard work, but the collective investment of our faculty, staff, and community partners. As they cross the stage, they step into roles that help drive Acadiana forward, strengthening the workforce and expanding opportunity for the communities we serve.”

The commencement will be emceed by Mike Flash, President of the Foundation for SoLAcc. Graduates will be addressed by Stephanie Manson, President of FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes, who leads a regional network of healthcare facilities and providers serving Acadiana.

The public is invited to attend and is also encouraged to visit the SoLAcc Facebook page to stream the ceremony online. Viewers can also connect by visiting www.solacc.edu/graduation [solacc.edu].

Here's how SoLAcc describes itself: South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is a comprehensive community college with campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. Serving approximately 12,000 students annually, SoLAcc offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications that prepare students for in-demand careers and strengthen workforce pipelines across Acadiana. SoLAcc and its graduates generate $294.9 million in added income for the Acadiana economy, supporting one out of every 97 jobs in the region. The College’s impact and commitment to student success have also earned national recognition, including being named among the Top 200 U.S. community colleges eligible for the 2027 Aspen Prize and selected as a Top 10 national finalist for the 2026 Bellwether Award. Learn more about SoLAcc’s impact at solacc.edu/impact.