SoLAcc generates $295M in annual economic impact across Acadiana

During a press conference Friday morning, South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) leaders announced the results of the College's first Economic Impact Study.

SoLAcc contributes nearly $295 million in annual economic impact to the Acadiana region, supporting more than 4,000 jobs and accounting for nearly 1% of the region’s total economy, according to a new independent Economic Impact Study conducted by Lightcast.

The study examines the College’s influence on the regional economy during fiscal year 2023–24 and evaluates SoLAcc’s return on investment for students, taxpayers, and society.

“This study confirms what our communities already know, SoLAcc is not just educating students; we are powering Acadiana’s workforce and strengthening the regional economy through people,” said Dr. Vincent G. June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “Every credential earned here translates into stronger businesses, higher wages, and long-term opportunity for the families we serve.”

A Regional Economic Engine

Lightcast’s analysis found that SoLAcc’s operations, student spending, and alumni workforce impact generated $294.9 million in added income for the Acadiana region—an impact comparable in size to the region’s entire utilities industry.

That activity supports 4,054 jobs, meaning one out of every 97 jobs in Acadiana is connected to SoLAcc and its graduates.

The College’s economic impact is driven by several key factors:

Alumni impact: Former SoLAcc students currently working in Acadiana generate $253.3 million in annual economic activity and support 3,234 jobs, making alumni the single largest driver of the College’s economic value.



College operations: SoLAcc’s day-to-day operations contribute $31.1 million annually and support 609 local jobs through payroll and purchasing with regional vendors.



Student spending: Students who remain in or relocate to Acadiana because of SoLAcc add $10.5 million in local economic activity, supporting 211 jobs.



A Smart Investment in People

Beyond regional impact, the study evaluated SoLAcc as an investment and found strong returns across the board.

According to the study, students who attend SoLAcc earn an estimated $7 in higher lifetime earnings for every $1 invested, representing a 28.3% annual return. For taxpayers, every public dollar invested returns $5.60 through higher tax revenues and reduced reliance on public services. For society as a whole, the return is even greater: $13.50 in benefits for every $1 invested, totaling $1.3 billion in long-term statewide benefits.

“These findings reinforce that access to affordable, high-quality education is one of the most effective economic development strategies available,” June added. “When we invest in people, the returns multiply for generations.”