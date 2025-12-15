SoLAcc expanding in Lafayette

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) has acquired a new nearly 30,000-square-foot facility in Lafayette, marking a key milestone in the

College’s continued growth and long-term strategy to expand instructional capacity and enhance the student experience.

The newly purchased facility, formerly the Acadiana Computer Systems building, is located at the corner of Dulles Drive and Luke Street. The acquisition adds 28,668 square feet of classroom, office, and communal space on 2.66 acres, along with 70 on-site parking spaces, according to a SoLAcc release. The purchase also includes three additional adjacent acres, providing flexibility for future growth.

“This acquisition reflects the strength of our academic and workforce blueprint and the tremendous momentum SoLAcc continues to build,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “We appreciate the LCTCS Board of Supervisors for believing in our mission and supporting this effort. Their confidence in our vision empowers us to keep moving forward in ways that directly benefit our students and our region.”

The expansion comes as SoLAcc continues to outgrow its Lafayette campus, driven by strong demand for academic and workforce programs. Approximately 17,000 square feet of the facility is open, configurable space, allowing the College flexibility to design classrooms, labs, offices, and collaborative environments that support evolving instructional and workforce needs.

“Our students deserve spaces that reflect the quality of the education and support we strive to provide,” said Bryan Glatter, Vice Chancellor for

Administration & Finance. “I’m proud we were able to help make this expansion possible, and I’m excited for the new opportunities it will create for the SoLAcc community.”

Over the coming months, the College will begin planning and preparing the facility for future use. Additional details related to timelines, space

utilization, and opportunities for employee involvement will be shared as development progresses.

“This new space gives us room to reimagine what’s possible,” said Anne Falgout, Director of Strategic Communications. “It allows us to expand access, enhance learning environments, and continue delivering the high-quality education and workforce training our students and communities depend on.”

With the acquisition of this new facility, SoLAcc continues to strengthen its infrastructure, expand capacity, and create more opportunities for students to learn, grow, and succeed.