SoLaCC celebrates the school's economic impact on Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College made a big announcement Friday morning on how the school has made an economic impact on the community.

Based on the school's economic impact study, SoLaCC said they have been able to assist their students in achieving in the workforce with a positive return on the investment for alumni and taxpayers. The school said this also reduces the need for public assistance, overall generating over $250 million to $300 million annually at the economic impact level, making SoLaCC what they call an "economic driver for Acadiana."

"I think that speaks volumes for our institution. It says that the collaborations and the partnerships that we have with our business and industry, local government leaders...our local economic development organizations..." said Dr. Vincent June, SoLaCC's chancellor. "It helps us to be able to align our mission and our vision with the work that they're doing for business attraction, talent development and sand light development, so as they're supporting companies to move into Acadiana, they're able to have a conversation about our value."