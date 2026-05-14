SOLACC celebrates spring 2026 graduation ceremony at Lafayette's Cajundome

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than 600 students crossed the stage at SOLACC's spring graduation ceremony at the Cajundome on Thursday, May 14.

Graduates received a range of credentials, including associate's degrees, technical diplomas, and high school equivalency diplomas.

Anne Falgout, director of strategic communications at SOLACC, said the milestone reflects months of dedication from students and staff alike.

"So graduation is our favorite time of the year. We have over 600 students crossing the stage today, getting everything from an associate's degree to a technical diploma. We even have high school equivalency diplomas today to give out. So we're really excited. It's a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of planning. But today's all about our students and celebrating their next steps." Falgout said.

Many of the graduates are now preparing to enter the workforce or transfer to a regional university to continue their education in programs ranging from business to education.

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