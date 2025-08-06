SNAP recipients get incentive to buy fresh food - as long as its at Walmart

The state's "produce bonus" project has been expanded to add Walmarts in five more parishes, including Lafayette.

State officials say that SNAP participants in Calcasieu, Jackson, Lafayette, Rapides, and Terrebonne parishes can now receive a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fruits and vegetables, up to $25 per month - as long as they shop at Walmart.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced the expansion of the SNAP produce bonus pilot project to include Walmart stores in Calcasieu, Jackson, Lafayette, Rapides and Terrebonne parishes.

The five parishes join Ascension, LaSalle, Sabine, Tangipahoa, Webster and West Carroll parishes already taking part in the Electronic Healthy Incentives Project (eHIP), which encourages Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to make healthy food choices by purchasing more fresh fruits and vegetables.

SNAP recipients who shop at participating Walmart locations in these parishes during the pilot project will receive a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh produce back on their EBT card, with a maximum of $25 back a month.

We have asked DCFS officials why only Walmart is included in this incentive program, and we're waiting to hear back. We'll update this story with the information they provide.

So far, Louisiana SNAP shoppers have received over $280,000 in produce bonus benefits since the project launched in April, state officials claim.

When SNAP shoppers buy fresh fruits and vegetables at one of the participating stores, they receive produce bonus benefits that can be used to buy any SNAP-eligible groceries at any retailer that accepts EBT. Bonus benefits are automatically added to a SNAP recipient’s EBT card and can be used as soon as the next transaction.

“The project helps Louisianans stretch their food budget, but the broader goal is to improve health outcomes,” said Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary of Family Support. “By making nutritious food more accessible, we’re supporting healthier families, stronger communities, and a better future for our state.”

Key project features:

