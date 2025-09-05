SMPSO: Carencro man arrested on second-degree murder charge

A Carencro man is accused of second-degree murder after a woman who was dropped off at an emergency room with injuries died.

On September 3, 2025, at 2:05 p.m., officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, along with deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO), responded to a call from a local hospital regarding an unresponsive woman who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Investigators identified the suspect as Robert Lee Wiltz, 36, of Carencro.

On the evening of September 3, 2025, Wiltz was located and detained at a residence in the 2600 block of Main Highway in Breaux Bridge.

As a result of the continuing investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained, and he was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

On the afternoon of September 4, 2025, law enforcement authorities were notified that the victim, Amy Louviere, 40, of Breaux Bridge, died as a result of the injuries she received, according to a spokesperson for SMPSO.

Robert Lee Wiltz’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder following his arrest.

At the time of this release, no bond has been sent. The investigation remains ongoing.

