Smoke testing planned in Youngsville this week

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — A city contractor will be smoke testing the Youngsville sewer system this Wednesday and Thursday, according to Mayor Ken Ritter.

The smoke testing is scheduled for the Highland Ridge subdivision. The area is designated in pink below.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter Smoke testing is scheduled in the Highland Ridge neighborhood this week.

The testing is necessary as part of ongoing maintenance to determine entry points of infiltration and inflow from rain events, city officials report.

White smoke will come from open clean outs, vents, and other cracks in the system. The smoke is harmless and used as a visual aid to find entry points of rainwater.

All residents can sign up for emergency notifications and alerts at https://lafayettecityparish.portal.finalsiteconnect.com/. The mayor said the message was already sent directly to signed-up residents within the affected area.

For more information, contact Utilities Director Alex Mazerole at (337) 450-8086.