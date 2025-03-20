Small fire in bathroom at Alice Boucher Elementary put out by resource officer

LAFAYETTE, La. — A school resource officer put out a small fire that ignited in the bathroom at Alice Boucher Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette Fire Department responded to the small fire in a bathroom at the school after school officials made the report to 911. The school was temporarily evacuated, and a school resource officer with the Lafayette Sheriff Department was able to extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to the school.

Firefighters found a small, partially burnt clothing item in one of the bathroom stalls and noted minor soot and smoke damage in the bathroom.

No further details are available, and LFD are still investigating the incident.