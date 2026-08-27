Small fire breaks out at Lafayette City Hall

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Fire Department responded to calls of a small fire on the second floor of Lafayette City Hall Thursday afternoon.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had been put out by employees using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters still set up exhaust fans to air out the office space of any smoke left behind.

According to LFD, an employee of Lafayette Consolidated Government saw sparks coming from an outlet where an small appliance was plugged in. Officials say there was an electrical malfunction that caused the fire. The damaged outlet and appliance were removed, and the office was deemed safe and operational.