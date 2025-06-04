SLEMCO warns against scammers

SLEMCO is telling customers in the Youngsville area to be wary of door-to-door salesmen who may be using SLEMCO's logos without permission.

"Customers Beware!! We have been notified by customers and the Youngsville Police Department that a group of individuals are circulating door-to-door in the area to try and sell solar panels to residents," a social media post states. "Solar panels can be a good investment and help on energy costs - if properly installed by qualified, honest companies. While we don't know if this particular company is qualified or not, they are definitely using SLEMCO's logo and name without our permission, which doesn't indicate truth in advertising on their part."

The utility company is urging customers to be careful and ask questions, and ask to see a permit from anyone selling things door-to-door.

"You be the judge on that one. SLEMCO is not partnering with any solar companies at this time. Youngsville Police also tell us they do not have proper permitting to be selling door-to-door in that community. These folks were driving white, UNMARKED vehicles - another possible red flag," the post states.

We reached out to Youngsville Police, and Chief Jean Paul Broussard told us detectives are working on the case.

"If you have any tips or have been approached from any of these individuals, please pass on the information to Youngsville Police," the chief said.

Here's the post: