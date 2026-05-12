SLEMCO Scholarship Application Deadline is Thursday May 14

The deadline for applying for a share of $40,000 in college scholarship money from SLEMCO is fast approaching.

Entries must be received by May 14. There will be 20 winners and each winner receives $2,000 to help offset tuition for college or trade school this fall.

SLEMCO customers and their dependent children who will be attending college or trade school on a full-time basis this fall are eligible to enter the scholarship drawing for $2,000.

Twenty scholarships - totaling $40,000 - will be given away by random drawing at this year’s SLEMCO annual meeting at the Cajundome on June 13th.

A full list of eligibility requirements can be found on SLEMCO’s website. Apply online here.

