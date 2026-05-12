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SLEMCO Scholarship Application Deadline is Thursday May 14

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Few people have even heard of a young scholar making his way out of high school with a 5.037 GPA much less being able to claim they sat in the same classroom. Students at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas can make that claim if they happened to be in the same class as Trelas A. Dyson IV.
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The deadline for applying for a share of $40,000 in college scholarship money from SLEMCO is fast approaching.

Entries must be received by May 14. There will be 20 winners and each winner receives $2,000 to help offset tuition for college or trade school this fall.

SLEMCO customers and their dependent children who will be attending college or trade school on a full-time basis this fall are eligible to enter the scholarship drawing for $2,000.

Twenty scholarships - totaling $40,000 - will be given away by random drawing at this year’s SLEMCO annual meeting at the Cajundome on June 13th.

A full list of eligibility requirements can be found on SLEMCO’s website. Apply online here.