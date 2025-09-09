Six Acadiana students selected for Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council

LAFAYETTE, LA - Six students from the Acadiana region are among the 31 young leaders selected to serve on the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) for the 2025-2026 term; three of whom have been appointed as state officers.

The council, a state initiative aimed at increasing civic engagement among youth, gives high school students a platform to weigh in on issues affecting their communities and the state.

Among the Acadiana students is Purba Das, who learned about her acceptance while taking an AP Sociology exam. “When I got out, my phone was flooded with texts saying, ‘Congratulations.’ It was really cool,” Das said.

Lincoln Trumps, another member at large, said he was the last name called during the selection process. “I was like, ‘Shoot, I didn’t get it.’ And then at the very end, they said, ‘Lincoln Trumps, member at large,’ and I was just like, wow. I was really excited,” Trumps said.

The LYAC meets throughout the year to discuss policy and propose legislation aimed at improving the lives of young people in Louisiana. The council also offers students firsthand exposure to the legislative process.

“All of us take the time to go to these meetings so that we can make it better, to change the world, change the state,” said LYAC President Tre Bishop. “We are the voices of the youth. We don’t go in there to make decisions by ourselves; we make decisions for the youth.”

This year marks a historic first for Vermilion Parish, which now has its first student representative on the council: Everett Etie, who serves as LYAC’s communications officer.

“We got to tour the Capitol, meet legislators, and hear their perspective,” Etie said. “I think that was a changing experience.”

Students serving on the council say balancing school and council duties is part of the challenge, but also a crucial part of the experience.

“As average high schoolers, the purpose of this council is to bring in the ideas of the youth,” said District 3 Representative Radia Karim. “Receiving feedback and seeing the things around us, even in different parishes and cities, is a great way to inform the work we do in our task force.”

Among the initiatives the council is currently exploring is a youth safety proposal focused on construction and infrastructure.

“We’ve been discussing safety in terms of new construction and whether regulatory action is needed or not,” Trumps said.

The LYAC meets regularly in Baton Rouge, where members work alongside legislators and government officials to advocate for policies important to Louisiana’s young people.

If you would like to learn more click here .