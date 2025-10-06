Single-game men's basketball tickets currently on sale

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball season are on sale, highlighting the start of a new era under first-year head coach Quannas White.

Louisiana will play 15 home games at the Cajundome, beginning with the November 7 home opener against Southeastern Louisiana. The slate also features a marquee in-state nonconference matchup against Tulane on November 11, along with a competitive Sun Belt Conference schedule and the SBC-MAC Challenge on February 7.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early and help pack the Cajundome as the Ragin’ Cajuns look to build momentum under White.

Tickets are available now at RaginCajuns.com/MBBSingle [ragincajuns.evenue.net] .

2025-26 LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS MEN’S BASKETBALL HOME SCHEDULE

(all times listed are Central and subject to change)



Date – Opponent, Time

Nov. 7 – Southeastern Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 – Tulane, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 – Jackson State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – UNC Wilmington, 3 p.m.

Dec. 28 – Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Southern Miss *, 12 p.m.

Jan. 8 – ULM *, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 – Troy *, 12 p.m.

Jan. 29 – Georgia State *, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 – Georgia Southern *, 3 p.m.

Feb. 7 – SBC-MAC Challenge, 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 – Coastal Carolina *, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 – Arkansas State *, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Texas State *, 12 p.m.

