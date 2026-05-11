Silver Alert: Help Needed Locating Lafayette Woman

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department for 66-year-old Christine Jakubek. She was discovered missing from her residence on Cameron Street in Lafayette on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at approximately 3:00 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 8:50 a.m. today.

Jakubek is a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5’6” and weighs approximately 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing an “American Mama” shirt and gray capris pants. Family reports that Jakubek has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Jakubek walks with a cane and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Jakubek’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.