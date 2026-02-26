Signal modernization project to improve safety at intersections across Lafayette Parish

Drivers may notice crews performing underground work at various intersections throughout Lafayette Parish. This activity, administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), marks the beginning of a major traffic signal replacement project that will modernize aging infrastructure, improve visibility, and enhance safety along several of the parish’s busiest corridors, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The work currently underway includes underground signal wiring and the installation of new concrete foundations to support upgraded traffic signal poles. Once this phase is complete, crews will install black powder-coated steel mast arm poles, black signal heads, and high-visibility yellow backplates. The new systems will also feature flashing yellow arrows, providing clearer guidance for permitted left turns and improving overall intersection safety.

These upgrades are designed to deliver stronger performance during high wind events, reduce maintenance needs through updated wiring and equipment, and enhance signal visibility in both bright daylight and low-light conditions, the spokesperson stated. The flashing yellow arrows will allow drivers to turn left when safe while yielding to oncoming traffic, helping improve traffic flow while reducing confusion at intersections.

The $5,698,020 project includes work at the following intersections:

Johnston St / Brentwood Blvd

Johnston St / Arnould Blvd

Louisiana Ave / Carmel Dr

Johnston St / Ridge Rd

Moss St / Willow St

Johnston St / Lana Dr

Louisiana Ave / E. Simcoe St

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Robley Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Dillard Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Tucker Dr

Carmel Dr / E. Pinhook Rd

E. University Ave / General Mouton Ave

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / W. Willow St

Bertrand Dr / Banks Ave

Bertrand Dr / Devalcourt St

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Dover Blvd

Johnston St / Westmark Blvd

Bertrand Dr / Dulles Ln / Billeaud Ln

Youngsville Hwy / W. Pinhook Rd

Moss St / Pont Des Mouton Rd

Moss St / E. Alexander St

Johnston St / Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Bertrand Dr / Eraste Landry Rd

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Cameron St

Johnston St / Camille St / Foreman Dr / Woodvale Ave

N. University Ave / W. Pont Des Mouton Rd / Lebesque Rd

Gloria Switch Rd / Moss St

I-49 Frontage Rd / Gloria Switch Rd

Construction is progressing steadily, with wiring work and concrete footings now being poured at several locations. Completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

Additional updates will be shared as new signal poles are installed. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert in active work zones.

