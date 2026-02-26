Signal modernization project to improve safety at intersections across Lafayette Parish

Drivers may notice crews performing underground work at various intersections throughout Lafayette Parish. This activity, administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), marks the beginning of a major traffic signal replacement project that will modernize aging infrastructure, improve visibility, and enhance safety along several of the parish’s busiest corridors, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The work currently underway includes underground signal wiring and the installation of new concrete foundations to support upgraded traffic signal poles. Once this phase is complete, crews will install black powder-coated steel mast arm poles, black signal heads, and high-visibility yellow backplates. The new systems will also feature flashing yellow arrows, providing clearer guidance for permitted left turns and improving overall intersection safety.
These upgrades are designed to deliver stronger performance during high wind events, reduce maintenance needs through updated wiring and equipment, and enhance signal visibility in both bright daylight and low-light conditions, the spokesperson stated. The flashing yellow arrows will allow drivers to turn left when safe while yielding to oncoming traffic, helping improve traffic flow while reducing confusion at intersections.
The $5,698,020 project includes work at the following intersections:
- Johnston St / Brentwood Blvd
- Johnston St / Arnould Blvd
- Louisiana Ave / Carmel Dr
- Johnston St / Ridge Rd
- Moss St / Willow St
- Johnston St / Lana Dr
- Louisiana Ave / E. Simcoe St
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Robley Dr
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Dillard Dr
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Tucker Dr
- Carmel Dr / E. Pinhook Rd
- E. University Ave / General Mouton Ave
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / W. Willow St
- Bertrand Dr / Banks Ave
- Bertrand Dr / Devalcourt St
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Dover Blvd
- Johnston St / Westmark Blvd
- Bertrand Dr / Dulles Ln / Billeaud Ln
- Youngsville Hwy / W. Pinhook Rd
- Moss St / Pont Des Mouton Rd
- Moss St / E. Alexander St
- Johnston St / Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
- Bertrand Dr / Eraste Landry Rd
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy / Cameron St
- Johnston St / Camille St / Foreman Dr / Woodvale Ave
- N. University Ave / W. Pont Des Mouton Rd / Lebesque Rd
- Gloria Switch Rd / Moss St
- I-49 Frontage Rd / Gloria Switch Rd
Construction is progressing steadily, with wiring work and concrete footings now being poured at several locations. Completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.
Additional updates will be shared as new signal poles are installed. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert in active work zones.