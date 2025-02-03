Sid Williams, Zydeo legend and philanthropist, has died

Sid Williams, owner of the iconic El Sid O's Zydeco and Blues Club, and organizer of dozens of charitable events to help his neighbors, has died.

As soon as we have information on arrangements, we will update this story.

He was a fixture in the Zydeco music industry, but also was known as businessman, and as someone who would help the community, as evidenced by the annual food drives he held to make sure everyone had food on the table for Thanksgiving.

As word of his passing spread, many connected to the community and to the music business posted comments. Here are some of those posts: