Sickle cell walk in Lafayette will also feature free cancer screenings

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana it's time to lace up your sneakers to raise awareness about sickle cell disease during the fourth annual Sickle Cell Walk and Free Health Expo. Plus, you get a chance to win door prizes.

Shekaul Henry, a Nurse Practitioner with Acadiana Black Nurses Association, is also the Chairman of the event.

He sat down with KATC to give all the details on what you can expect.

Sickle Cell Walk featuring Free Health Expo

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Graham Brown Memorial Park in Lafayette.

The event takes place at Graham Brown Memorial Park in Lafayette.

This is a two part event: A morning walk, followed by a free health expo.

The Walk

Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., followed by the walk/run at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $30. You can either register on event bright, the link will be posted below, or register on site. This is a go at your own pace walk.

The FREE Health Expo

A free health expo will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free health screenings, guest speakers, door prizes, and refreshments. Organized by 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette Inc. and the Acadiana Black Nurses Association, the gathering highlights both education and support for those impacted by sickle cell disease. It will be held in the Gym at the Rec Center.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, but it is also National Prostate Cancer Month. Shekaul says that this year they wanted to expand on community awareness around multiple medical conditions that impact the community, including adding talks regarding Lupus, which Shekaul says, like Sickle Cell Disease, also disproportionately impacts the African American community.

The non-profit organizations will be providing free prostate cancer screenings at the Health Expo in addition to blood pressure screenings.

The results of the prostate cancer blood test screening will be mailed to your home. Shekaul says you can then take them to your primary care provider to discuss your results.

Community events like this walk serve as both fundraisers and awareness campaigns, connecting residents with resources while raising funds to support those with the disease. Shekaul tells KATC 100% of the proceeds from the event will go to the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana.

The public is encouraged to register online on Eventbrite here.

Organizers say whether you walk, run, or join the expo, the day offers opportunities to learn, support, and make a difference.



