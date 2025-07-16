Shots for Tots set for July 19 at OLOL

Shots for Tots, the Louisiana Immunization Initiative program, will be held on Saturday at the Children’s Specialty Center on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

The session will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the Children's Specialty Center, 4704 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Due to recent changes, the Shots for Tots vaccination program, a Louisiana Immunization Initiative, will now be available exclusively to patients who meet one of the following criteria:

• Medicaid Recipients

• Uninsured Individuals

• American Indian or Alaskan Native

The cost is $10 per child. Bring record of previous immunization, if available. No appointment is needed.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state. Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com. The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age 2 through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations.

For more information, visit LourdesRMC.com/ShotsForTots or call (337) 470-KIDS (5437).