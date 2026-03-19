Shots for Tots returns to OLOL Children's Health March 28

Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health to offer Shots for Tots to help parents keep their children healthy and safe from preventable diseases by keeping them up to date on needed vaccines.

Shots for Tots returns Saturday, March 28. The session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Specialty Center, on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.



As of 2025, Shots for Tots is available for children and teens under age 18 who meet one of the following criteria:

Medicaid Recipients

Uninsured Individuals

American Indian or Alaskan Native

The cost is $10 per child. Bring record of previous immunization, if available. No appointment is needed.

Contact Stacey LeBlanc, pediatric nurse navigator, at (337) 470-5437 or Stacey.LeBlanc@fmolhs.org for qualification questions or more information about Shots for Tots.



Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Specialty Center is located at 4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Lafayette, LA 70508.