Shots for Tots returns this weekend

Shots for Tots returns on Saturday, November 8.

The session will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon in the Children’s Specialty Center, on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Due to recent changes, the Shots for Tots vaccination program, a Louisiana Immunization Initiative, will now be available exclusively to patients who meet one of the following criteria:



Medicaid Recipients

Uninsured Individuals

American Indian or Alaskan Native

The cost is $10 per child. Bring record of previous immunization, if available. No appointment is needed.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state. Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com. The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age 2 through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations.

Contact Stacey LeBlanc, pediatric nurse navigator, at (337) 470-5437 or Stacey.LeBlanc@fmolhs.org for qualification questions or more information about Shots for Tots.

Who: Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health to offer Shots for Tots to help parents keep their children healthy and safe from preventable diseases by keeping them up to date on needed vaccines.

When: Saturday, November 8

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Specialty Center

4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Lafayette, LA 70508