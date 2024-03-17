Shots fired into party crowd; three people wounded

Three people were wounded Saturday night when someofired shots into a crowd of people attending a birthday party.

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 800 block of Delord Street around 10 p.m. They found a man there who had been shot; his injuries are described as not life-threatening. Two other people were shot and brought to local hospitals by private transportation, police say. Their wounds also are described as not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that there was a party at a house in that block, and at some point during the party the festivities moved outo onto the street. Not long after that, shots were fired into the crowd.

Investigators are working the case, but they're also asking for information from the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous, police say.