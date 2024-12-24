Shooting on NW Evangeline thruway leaves one person critically injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Police in Lafayette are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person critically injured.

Officers were called to the 100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway at 2:42 a.m., where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was stabilized at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, where they are undergoing surgery. Their condition remains critical, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that an altercation led to the shooting. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), using the LPD App, or through the P3 TIPS Mobile App. All tips remain anonymous.