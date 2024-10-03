Watch Now
Shooting investigation underway in Carencro

A shooting investigation is underway in Carencro.

Police confirm that there was a shooting in the 300 block of Prejean Road, near the park. Schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution, so that children weren't getting off the bus in the neighborhood, police say.

One, possibly two victims were injured in the incident, but as of 4 p.m. no life-threatening injuries had been reported.

The schools have been cleared and children allowed to get on their buses and go home.

The investigation is continuing, and we'll have more later today on KATC TV3.

