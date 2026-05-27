Shooting incident leads to arrest; woman injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested and booked on an attempted first-degree murder charge after a shooting that left a woman wounded during what investigators described as a planned property sale.

Police responded about 4:48 p.m. Tuesday to a local hospital, where a woman was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release. She was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 200 block of Mercer Lane in Lafayette. Police said the woman and her boyfriend were attempting to sell an item to the suspect when, during the exchange, the suspect brandished a firearm and opened fire. The woman was struck by gunfire, police said.

Officers identified the suspect as Alvin James Harris, 18, of Lafayette, according to the release. Police said Harris was later apprehended in the 300 block of North Buchanan Street by the department’s TNT and SWAT teams and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of first-degree murder.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the boyfriend’s condition or any other potential injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the LPD app or the P3 Tips mobile app, police said.