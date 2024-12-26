Shooting and hit-and-run under investigation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Police are investigating a shooting and hit-and-run that occurred early Thursday morning on E. Simcoe Street, leaving one person hospitalized and another with minor injuries.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Simcoe Street around 2:45 a.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle crash and a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Shortly after, police learned that the shooting victim had been transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators are working to determine the details of the incident and have not yet released any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted via the Lafayette Police Department app or the P3 TIPS Mobile App. Callers remain anonymous.

Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.