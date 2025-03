CARENCRO, La. — A backyard shed exploded on Morocco Boulevard in Carencro.

Reports of the explosion came into Lafayette911 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Few details are available.

What responders were able to tell KATC:



The explosion took place in a backyard shed

The fire has since been contained

There are no injuries to report at this time, to residents or responders

The incident is still under investigation

KATC will provide updates as more information becomes available.