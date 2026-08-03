Share you story: The Living Bayou Exhibit

The weekend of August 15 marks the ten-year anniversary of the devastating floods of 2016 in Acadiana. In order to commemorate this event, Bayou Vermilion District will unveil their Living Bayou Exhibit, outdoor panels marking the effects of the four-day deluge as well as the changes made to prevent and mitigate these types of weather phenomena, plus a photo exhibit of the flooding, along with stories of Acadiana residents who endured ten years ago.

Bayou Vermilion District would like to hear your 2016 flood story — tell them, upload your pictures, and become part of the exhibit. Click here to share your story.

This exhibit is supported by an Atchafalaya Wild Grant from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, along with our partners, Lafayette Utilities System and the Teche-Vermilion Freshwater District.