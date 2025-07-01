SFD: Avoid the Heidi Circle area Tuesday morning

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Heidi Circle Tuesday morning.

Scott Firefighters were called to the 700 block around 6:20 a.m. for a major vehicle accident. The driver escaped safely, but the tractor-trailer rig was carrying acid so they called for help from the Lafayette Hazardous Materials Unit.

Although no leaks have been detected, transferring the acid to another vehicle will require several hours. Louisiana State Police have been notified and is assisting in efforts to safely upright the tractor-trailer.

To ensure everyone's safety during the transfer process, firefighters are asking everyone to please avoid the area.