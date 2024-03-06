Several large-scale projects proceeding in Lafayette Parish

Several large-scale road projects are proceeding in Lafayette Parish.

A lane shift happened last month, and the U.S. 90 - Ambassador Caffery Interchange project should be finished by 2026.

It's one of several major projects that our media partners at The Advocate posted an update about.

A couple weeks ago traffic was shifted on the northbound side of US 90 as construction proceeded on the $136 million project at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway interchange.

The Verot School Road interchange at U.S. 90 in Lafayette is expected to be bid out for construction at the beginning of 2025, with construction tentatively beginning in mid-2025, Deidra Druilhet, public information office for DOTD's Acadiana region, told the newspaper.

The intersection is in the final design phase. Funds in the amount of $200 million have been allocated for the project, The Advocate reports.

Meanwhile, a public meeting is expected to be scheduled in the spring on the I-49 Connector project through Lafayette. The meeting was tentatively expected to take place in February but staff are still reviewing documents and preparing materials, Druilhet told The Advocate.

